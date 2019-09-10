Drawdown for scheduled maintenance at Lake Worth/Chehaw to begin on Monday

ATLANTA — Starting Monday, Georgia Power will draw down the water level at Lake Worth/Chehaw by half-a-foot each day until it is 9 feet below full pool.
Georgia Power said this drawdown is done every three years for maintenance purposes and gives residents an opportunity to work on their docks and other structures on the lake. Additionally, the company will complete scheduled, routine maintenance of the flood control gates at the Muckafoonee Creek during this time, leading to a lower drawdown for a longer period of time.
All lake residents are advised to secure their boats during the drawdown and to be aware that fluctuations may occur on a daily basis due to generation, rainfall and other factors. Residents planning to build a new seawall must complete a Buffer Disturbance Request form, and the form must be approved by the county issuing authority before a permit will be issued by Georgia Power.
Georgia Power officials said they expect Lake Worth/Chehaw to be back at full pool levels by Nov. 29.