ALBANY -- Two seniors will represent Deerfield-Windsor School in the regional Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) Program after being named winners for Deerfield-Windsor School. STAR Students are seniors who score the highest on the SAT in their school and have a grade-point average in the top 10 percent of their class.
Each STAR Student picks a teacher to be recognized for their influence on their educational experience.
Drew Reich picked mathematics teacher Janet Guillebeau as his STAR teacher. Drew plans to attend Georgia Tech.
Frank Middleton picked mathematics teacher Alee Miller as his STAR Teacher. Frank has been accepted to several universities but has not yet made a decision which one he will attend.
Drew and Frank will represent DWS at the regional competition. A win there would advance them to state-level competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.