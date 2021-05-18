ALBANY – The South Georgia Council on Aging is celebrating Older Americans Month by welcoming seniors and caregivers from across southwest Georgia to the Active Older Adult Health Fair Drive-Thru event to be held on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the Kay H. Hind Senior Life Enrichment Center parking lot. Participants will connect with providers of senior services, gather valuable resources and information specific to aging, and enjoy many giveaways.
“We are so excited to offer the health fair as a modified in-person event,” organizer Robin McCord, the SOWEGA COA's wellness program manager, said in a news release. “Offering a drive-thru setting allows safer interaction for our seniors – and that is a top priority for us.”
“The mission of SOWEGA Council on Aging is to coordinate a system of services to promote the well-being and independence of older and disabled Georgians, helping them achieve healthy and self-sufficient lives,” SOWEGA COA Executive Director Izzie Sadler said. “This event accomplishes a portion of that mission by providing the time and space for seniors, caregivers and service providers to connect.”
Older Americans Month was established by President John F. Kennedy and the National Council of Senior Citizens to acknowledge the contributions of past and current older persons.
“This year’s theme for Older Americans Month is ‘Communities of Strength,’” Sadler said. “What better way to celebrate our seniors than to offer a resource that will equip them to grow even stronger?”
For more information about the Active Older Adult Health Fair Drive-Thru, call 1-800-282-6612 or email info@sowegacoa.org.
