ALBANY -- A Leesburg man was killed in a Monday-afternoon traffic accident after his vehicle crossed into incoming traffic and struck a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.
Wesley Letchworth, 35, was transported from the scene of the accident on the 2700 block of Palmyra Road to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to Albany Police Department reports.
Letchworth was driving north on Palmyra Road at about 4:20 p.m. when the 2011 Dodge Nitro he was driving swerved to the left into oncoming traffic. His car struck a 2012 Ford 350 pickup driven by Marcie Williams, 47, of Albany.
Williams had apparently minor injuries, police said, and also was taken to the hospital for treatment.
