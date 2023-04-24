A man accused of driving an SUV into a Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store last year -- killing one person and injuring 22 others -- now faces more than two dozen additional charges, including second-degree murder, as prosecutors say there were no signs the brakes were applied before the deadly crash.

Bradley Rein, 53, drove up onto a sidewalk on November 21, 2022 crashed through the store's glass door, went across the sales floor and slammed into a rear wall, striking and killing a 65-year-old construction worker who was in his path, Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney David Cutshall said in court.

CNN's Zenebou Sylla contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags