ALBANY -- High school students from Dougherty County got a preview on Wednesday of a new program coming to Albany Technical College in the fall as they assembled and flew drones at the campus.
Students from Dougherty, Monroe and Westover comprehensive high schools assembled the miniature flying drones that snapped together like LEGO toys during the morning session at Albany Tech's South Slappey Boulevard campus. The session was part of Albany Tech's Engineering Week celebration.
“This is to give them a hands-on experience of engineering and the design process of engineering as well,” said La’Quata Sumter, instructor and chair of the electrical and computer engineering program at the college. “We allow them to build drones so they can see the mechanics of the drone and how they work.”
The engineering program currently has four specializations: computer engineering, electrical engineering, telecommunications and electromechanical engineering.
The new program will not require a degree but will give students the basics of drone technology.
“We’re adding a new technical certificate, unmanned aerial systems repair,” Sumter said. “It is a stand-alone program. They don’t have to do the degree; they can do it as a technical certificate.”
The 38 students who attended sessions Wednesday got a look at a growing field, as drones are being used in a variety of areas. Those include real estate, agriculture and emergency personnel.
“They’re also being used now for search and rescue,” Sumter said. “Most police departments and fire departments are getting into drone (technology).”
Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany has been using drones for years, and that trend will grow in the future in such areas as on-ground rover drones that can be used in inventory applications, Sumter said.
Completing the certificate program opens avenues to further training such as piloting the devices.
“We’re making sure our students can program robots,” Sumter said. “They can be a drone repair person. They’ll get the basics of flying a drone and how drones operate. We’ll also teach them the federal laws of flying drones.
“The Marine base has been using drones for years, and now they’re getting into hiring pilots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.