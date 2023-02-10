An estimated 36.3 million trees died last year in California, a massive jump from the 9.5 million trees that died in 2021, according to an aerial survey report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

The trees, which are on federal, state and private land, were killed by the effects of the state's prolonged drought in its overgrown forests, insect outbreaks and disease, the Forest Service said in a news release earlier this week, adding that it is working with its partners throughout California to remove the dead trees to improve forests' health.

CNN's Rachel Ramirez, Brandon Miller and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

Tags