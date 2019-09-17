Drug agents seize methamphetamine valued at $76,000

ALBANY – The Monday raid of an Albany apartment netted two arrests and seizure of suspected methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine. The 1 1/2 pounds of meth recovered was one of the largest in the county.
Officers with the Albany-Dougherty County Drug Unit made the discovery after searching a North Broadway Street residence, interim Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit Maj. Ryan Ward said at a news conference conducted by ADDU Tuesday. The suspected cocaine was more than 20 grams, and police also found four counterfeit $100 bills at the apartment.
“There were 26 grams of brown heroin,” Ward said.
The ADDU arrested David Allen Wooden, 54, and Tyleasha Taquinnao Lee, 25.
“The methamphetamine alone has a street value of a little over $76,000,” Ward said. “This is about a record here with amphetamine for the ADDU – a pound and a half.”
He estimated the street value of the cocaine at more than $2,000 and that of the heroin at about $8,600.
Ward said the public helped in bringing attention to the activity at the apartment.
“Some (of the) neighbors got fed up with all the traffic in the neighborhood,” he said, adding that citizens with information about drug activity can call the unit at (229) 430-5150.
Heroin seizures are not common in the region but may be something drug agents see more of in the future.
“Heroin is coming in,” Ward said.
Wooden and Lee have each been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, forgery and possession of drug-related objects.