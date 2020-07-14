ALBANY -- Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit K9 Officer Jax will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc., the drug unit announced.
K9 Jax’s vest is sponsored by Joan Magnani of Brooklyn, N.Y., and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.
K-9 Jax is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois/German Shepard mix. Jax was born in Holland and came to the United States in February of 2020. He joined the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit in March of 2020. Jax is certified through NNDDA (National Narcotic Detector Dog Association) for narcotics detection. He is also trained in human tracking. Jax has been described as an asset to the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit in that his skills will be tested daily and he will be rewarded for his hard work and dedication.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially life-saving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 3,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.
For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call (508) 824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or contributions may be mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, Mass. 02718.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.