ALBANY -- The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit's K9 officer Jax is the latest animal to receive an Ace K9 Heat Alarm System from the Georgia Police K9 Foundation, which now has vested 104 K9s and donated 39 heat alarms in Georgia.
The Ace K9 Heat Alarm is a temperature monitoring system used in K9 vehicles that will send out SOS alerts if the inside temperature of the vehicle rises past a certain degree that is regarded as safe, yet approaching unsafe conditions possibly due to air conditioner failure. The heat alarm system will automatically activate a horn honk, siren, light-bar activation, while simultaneously rolling down both back windows.
In Georgia, heat indexes can surpass 100 degrees in a matter of minutes. For example, if the outside temperature is 80 degrees, within 30 minutes, the temperature inside a car can reach 104 degrees. It is crucial for four-legged officers to be protected. The K9 vehicle is their office, and if a K9 handler is in court testifying or taking care of other business that does not require his/her canine partner, the officer can now feel comfortable knowing they have a heat alarm system to avoid any heat-related illnesses or worse yet, death.
K9 Jax, a 2-year-old German Shepherd, serves and protects the citizens in the Albany/Dougherty County area for the mere payment of a reward toy and praise from his handler. Jax loves family time and meeting people; however, this K9’s all-time favorite activity is playing the game at work as a dual-purpose narcotics/tracking K9.
Georgia Police K9 Foundation (GPK9F) is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps raise awareness within the state and the local communities of the contributions made by Police K9s and how they save lives to make our communities safe. The foundation's goal is to protect as many of Georgia’s four-legged officers as possible by providing them with safety equipment, such as, bullet-proof vests, heat alarm systems, and Naloxone (Narcan kits) in the event a K9 is directly exposed to any opioids during a search and seizure.
Once a K9 has retired, the Handler will adopt their K9 partner and best friend. In the absence of state or local retirement benefits for the K9s, GPK9F will help provide retirement support (food and medical care) for the retired law enforcement K9s, who have unconditionally served their communities for years.
Chances are that everyone’s life has been impacted by a K9 in some manner throughout their life, and they do not even realize it. Before attending sporting events, concerts, or large functions, explosive detection K9s sweep the areas to ensure a safer environment for those in attendance. K9s play a key roll in communities by locating/detecting illegal narcotics, as well as, engaging in the most dangerous settings, while dealing with some of the most violent offenders without hesitation.
These four-legged heroes are asked to face situations most people would not. Not only do law enforcement K9s assist by enforcing the laws, they also assist with locating a missing child or elderly person.
There are multiple avenues in joining the Georgia Police K9 Foundation's mission, including making a tax-deductible donation through our website at GPK9F.org. Checks can be mailed to Georgia Police K9 Foundation, 28 East Main St., Statesboro, Ga. 30458. Follow Georgia Police K9 Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, too.
