Escaping police custody by swapping identities seems like a plot straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster, but police in Hong Kong are on the hunt for a suspect who did just that.

A 37-year-old man who had been detained on suspicion of drug offenses is thought to have slipped out of a court room in the city on Monday after switching his wristband with a suspect in a separate case who had been granted temporary release.

