DUBLIN -- The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center will hold a town hall meeting via Facebook Live for veterans, their families and other stakeholders Monday at 6 p.m. The main topics will be an update on goals and objective from the medical center's strategic plan, the facility's COVID-19 response and vaccine distribution.
According to Medical Center Director David Whitmer, the town hall will be one veterans should not miss.
“While our focus this year has been COVID and our routines have been dramatically changed, we will update our veterans and community stakeholders on our progress on our strategic plan and what we’ve completed while also responding to the pandemic,” Whitmer said in a news release. “We will also update planning for COVID vaccine distribution.”
The director will be able to respond to any questions directed to him in the in the meeting's chat section. Interested participants are reminded this will be a public forum, broadcast over Facebook Live. No personal medical information should be released in comments sent to the director. Patient advocates and leadership will be available to answer personal questions offline.
