Dwarf tomato seeds will launch to space station aboard SpaceX's next resupply flight

Dwarf tomato seeds will launch to the International Space Station aboard SpaceX's next resupply flight. SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon cargo spacecraft here lifts off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 14.

When SpaceX's 26th commercial resupply mission launches Tuesday, it will carry a bounty of supplies, a pair of new solar arrays, dwarf tomato seeds and a range of science experiments to the International Space Station.

The mission will also deliver ice cream and Thanksgiving-style treats, including spicy green beans, cran-apple desserts, pumpkin pie and candy corn, to the space station crew.

