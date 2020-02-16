ALBANY -- The 2019 Eagle Scout class from the South Georgia Council, which includes the Albany, Leesburg, and Americus area, are Abell, Jacob Scott -- T26 Americus; Blakey, Colin Alexander -- T15 Albany; Blakey, Joshua Cole -- T15 Albany; Buck, Anthony G. Jr. -- T15 Albany; Conley, Landon Troy -- T15 Albany; Cook, Charles Benjamin -- T21 Americus; Dale, Michael Garrett T144 -- Camilla; Edwards, Tyrese T. -- T8 Albany; Elliott, Logan Chance -- T21 Americus; Guerra, Parker Davis -- T15 Albany; Guin, Jared Alexander -- T15 Albany; Haveron, Austin Richard -- T15 Albany; Holton, Robert Ellis -- T1 Albany; Jacob, Paul Davis -- T3 Albany; Lassiter, David W. Jr. -- T1 Albany; Lee, Lavi Khalil -- T8 Albany; Lopez, Adam Mitchell -- T3 Albany; Lopez, Eric Nicholas -- T3 Albany; Lovelace, Asher Steven -- T15 Albany; Morgan, John Harris IV -- T15 Albany; Rowan, Andrew Walker -- T1 Albany; Serina, Jacob R. R. -- T3 Albany; Serrano, Walter G.K. -- T260 Americus, and Shook, Jedidiah Logan -- T3 Albany.
