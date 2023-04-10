Scientists have discovered direct evidence that people in Europe used psychoactive drugs during the Bronze Age, possibly as part of ancient rituals.

Traces of alkaloid substances that originate in plants and are known to affect perception and cause delirium and euphoria were preserved in strands of human hair dating to around 3,000 years ago. Researchers found the hairs, along with other funerary artifacts, in the burial cave Es Càrritx in Menorca, one of the Balearic Islands off Spain's eastern coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

Recommended for you

Mindy Weisberger is a science writer and media producer whose work has appeared in Live Science, Scientific American and How It Works magazine.

0
0
0
0
0