BLAKELY – The Georgia Department of Transportation continues to reduce the number of deficient county bridges with the upcoming replacement of the Little Kolomoki Creek bridge here, which is scheduled to close April 19.
The contractor is permitted to close First Kolomoki Road for 120 calendar days. Detour roads for non-local traffic will be Flea Hop Road, Colomokee Church Road and U.S. 27/State Route 1. Detour signs will be posted.
The construction contract is $1,286,648.24 to replace the bridge, which was built in 1963 and is located about five miles north of Blakely. It is deficient and is posted for weight limits.
The majority of bridges in Georgia are locally owned. Georgia DOT's Low Impact Bridge Program and Local Bridge Replacement Program help local governments replace deficient bridges. For more information on those programs, go to http://www.dot.ga.gov/IS/BridgePrograms.
