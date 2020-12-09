ALBANY -- Dougherty County voters return to the polls next week for two runoff elections that will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate as well as one seat on the Georgia Public Service Commission.
Statewide early voting ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff election day begins on Monday and will run through Dec. 31.
In Dougherty County, Elections officials will conduct early voting at the Albany Civic Center. Making use of much of the facility will allow generous space for voters to practice social distancing. Voters are not required to wear a face mask, although they are encouraged to do so.
Voting hours 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. each weekday during that period, with the exceptions of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“We will be utilizing the arena; we will be utilizing the lobby,” Dougherty County Election Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said. “We (will) set up a section where the elderly and disabled can sit before they are moved into the arena.”
Registration for the election ended on Monday. Individuals can get information about their registration status, view sample ballots and other information online by visiting the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
Voters also can vote absentee by mail or place completed absentee ballots in one of four drop boxes located around the city of Albany.
Through Wednesday, absentee ballots had been mailed to 6,845 voters -- more than 10 percent of the county’s roughly 60,000 registered voters. Of those, 516 ballots had been returned, Nickerson said.
The last day for mailing out ballots is Dec. 31, but with the holiday and weekend ahead of the election, voters should make their requests and return ballots as soon as possible. Only ballots received by election day are counted.
There has been some confusion as outside voting groups have been mailing applications for absentee ballots to residents, some of whom have received multiple mailings.
Regardless of how many applications an individual makes, a voter is only able to cast one ballot in the election, Nickerson said.
She requested that voters who have questions depend on reliable information from the Secretary of State’s office or by calling her office at (229) 431-2347.
Nickerson said she anticipates that all 28 voting precincts will be open on election day. As was the case for the general election, voting for the Bill Miller Gym precinct will be moved to Morningside Elementary School due to ongoing renovations at the recreation center.
“We prepare for all registered voters we have to come out and vote, and we look forward to them participating in whatever manner they choose to vote,” she said.
