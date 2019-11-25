Early voting extends through Wednesday for runoff contests in Albany, Lee County

ALBANY – Voters were turning out Monday morning in steady numbers on the first day of early voting for the Albany mayoral and Ward VI Albany City Commission runoff contests.
As of about 11 p.m. 137 had cast ballots, with elevators steadily discharging a flow of residents to the line of tables where poll workers checked identification.
All registered voters in the city are eligible to vote in the Dec. 3 runoff between incumbent Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and Albany attorney Kermit “Bo” Dorough.
Voters in Ward VI can cast ballots in the runoff race between John Hawthorne and Demetrius Young.
“That’s awesome,” Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said of the early rush of voters.
Nickerson was not sure what kind of turnout could be expected with the three days of early voting coming during Thanksgiving week.
“I’m still going to be positive,” she said. “I encourage them to come out. If you did not vote in November, you’re still eligible for this runoff.”
Voting hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. through Wednesday on the second floor of the Government Center building at 222 Pine Ave.
Voters who miss early voting will have to wait until election day to cast their ballots.
In Lee County, early voting also extends through Wednesday from 8:15 a.m.-5 p.m. at 100 Starksville Ave. N., Suite C.
The only contest on the ballot is a runoff for a special election to state House District 152. Leesburg Mayor Jim Quinn and Bill Yearta, the former mayor of Sylvester, are squaring off in that race. The winner will serve out the final year of the term of Ed Rynders, who resigned earlier this year.
Smithville voters also will return to the polls in a runoff election to choose between incumbent Mayor Jack Smith and challenger Vincent Cutts.