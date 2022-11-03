ALBANY — If the experience of two Albany voters who cast early ballots on Wednesday is typical of all, the process has been a pleasant one at the Albany Civic Center, where the large space and plenty of poll workers made a difference.
While voters in the state are setting a record, turnout in Dougherty County is lagging behind.
Through the first 15 days of early voting, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported earlier this week, early voting totals were about 25% higher than at the same point in 2018. Through that time this year 1,638,286 in-person ballots had been cast, to 1,198,424 four years ago.
Closer to home, 10,741 voters of the roughly 60,000 registered voters in the county had cast ballots through Thursday morning, halfway through the 18th day for early voting, Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said.
She said she was optimistic for numbers picking up before early voting ends on Friday.
“We know voters still have time,” she said. “In addition, we added more equipment this (Thursday) morning in hopes more people will come out.”
The cutoff is 5 p.m. Friday, but those who are in line at that time will be allowed to cast ballots.
For Hillary Hudson, voting is something she does at every opportunity, and she was excited to place her “I voted” sticker on her shirt after exiting the polling location.
“It’s something I do, and I’ve been doing it since I was old enough to vote,” she said. “Early voting is easy, and it is bigger this time.”
The extra space at the conference rooms used in the Civic Center for voting also made for a more pleasant experience than in the cramped quarters at the Riverfront Resource Center, also known as the Candy Room, where early voting traditionally has been held, she said. Hudson said she was present outside the Candy Room when a voter reportedly brandished a handgun after an altercation outside the polling location.
“I just heard, ‘Gun, gun!’” she said. “It’s better here.”
After emerging from the Civic Center a short time after Hudson, Ansley Simmons, an assistant professor at Albany State University who teaches photography, said she found her experience to be inspirational.
“Everyone’s spirits inside were so high,” she said. “We did a round of applause for someone who was a first-time voter. It was just a great moment, and it reminded me that we are all part of a community here in Albany.”
Voting was easy, and she was able to see her vote cast as it was placed inside the scanning machine, Simmons said..
“What I’ve been saying to my students is it’s so easy to vote early,” she said. “It’s a great way to manage your time.”
Nickerson encouraged voters who were planning to come in on Friday or on election day on Tuesday to check out their status at the secretary of state’s My Voter Page at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/. There, voters also can examine a sample ballot targeted to the district and precinct.
There have been no major issues that have affected the voting process, Nickerson said. Voters can provide several forms of identification, including a state-issued driver’s license, voter ID card, any state-issued identification including a passport and gun permit, or ID from a public college or university,
“We’re grateful we’re going to have a generous amount of people that are going to help us facilitate this election,” she said. “We’ve had a dream team down at the Civic Center. We’ve gotten rave reviews.”
With the amount of volunteers who responded to the call for poll workers, Nickerson’s office has been able to provide personnel to roll voters who are in wheelchairs into the building. Those who are 75 or older or who have a disability are allowed to move to the front of the line.
“There has not been a tremendous wait,” Nickerson said. “Everything is going smooth.”
