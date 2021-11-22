Aubury Chatman votes on Nov. 2 in the Albany municipal election. Voters in seven precincts will decide the runoff election for Albany City Commission Ward III between incumbent B.J. Fletcher and Vilnis Gaines.
ALBANY -- Voters in Albany City Commission Ward III can check one item off the to-do list ahead of the official start of the holiday season this week by voting early in of the Nov. 30 runoff election.
Advance voting will run through Wednesday at the Riverfront Resource Center/Candy Room at 125 Pine Ave. and will be the last opportunity to cast ballots before election day.
The polling location will be open from 9 am.-5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week for the contest between incumbent Commissioner B.J. Fletcher and challenger Vilnis Gaines.
Gaines finished first in the Nov. 2 general election with 39.15 percent of the vote (435) and Fletcher was second with 35.73 percent (397) of the vote in the three-way race. Daa’iyah Salaam finished third with 279 votes, or 25.11 percent.
The election is open to all of the 8,394 registered voters in Ward III.
“Individuals that did not vote in the (Nov. 2 municipal election) are still eligible to vote in the runoff on Nov. 30,” Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said.
Despite the timing of the runoff as the holiday season gets into full swing, Nickerson said she is hopeful of a good turnout.
“We’re (getting ready) the same way we always have for everybody’s participation,” she said. “That is how we plan; that is how we prepare.
“Local elections matter. All elections matter. It is our hope that everyone comes out that is eligible to cast a ballot.”
On election day, seven precincts will be open. They are Sherwood Elementary School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, Merry Acres Middle School, Carver Teen Center, Shiloh Baptist Church, Litman Cathedral and the Phoebe Education Building.
All but one of the precincts -- Covenant Presbyterian Church -- is a split precinct, meaning voters in wards other than Ward III vote there when their commissioner is up for election.
Voters can check with Nickerson’s office to see whether they live in Ward III and are eligible to vote in the runoff election.
