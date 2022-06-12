ALBANY — With school out and long days on the calendar, there are things to do and places to go. That includes the voting polls, which open on Monday for a week of early voting in runoff elections.
One reminder elections officials have for the runoff is that voters who cast ballots in the May 24 primary must stick with the same party. So a voter who selected a Republican ballot cannot switch to weigh in on the Democratic runoff contests.
“We definitely want to encourage people to come out and vote, and let people who voted in the primary election know that they will be required to vote the same ballot style (party),” Dougherty County Election Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said. “If you didn’t vote, you get to pick a ballot style.”
Early voting runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday in Dougherty County at the RiverFront Resource Center at 225 Pine Ave.
In Lee County, the hours are 8:15 a.m.-5 p.m. at the election office, located at 100 Starksville Ave. North.
Nickerson also reminded voters who submitted a registration form for change of name or address or who moved into Dougherty County by May 23 are eligible to vote in the runoff races.
When it comes to the runoffs, most of the action is on the Democratic side, with races for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, insurance commissioner and labor commissioner.
For Republicans, the only competitive race locally is the U.S. House District 2 contest between Jeremy Hunt and Chris West, who are seeking to challenge incumbent Democrat Sanford Bishop in November.
Lee County also has one local contest on the ballot for the District 5 School Board seat, with incumbent Phil Franklin facing Fran Wall.
“There are four very important races on the Democratic ballot and one important one for Congress, so there’s something for everyone,” Lee County Elections Supervisor Veronica Johnson said. “It’s certainly important for everybody to turn out and vote. These candidates worked really hard to get in the runoffs.”
