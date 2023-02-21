Scientists have long wondered what lies at the very center of the Earth, and the latest research is putting weight behind a theory that our planet has a distinct ball of iron within its metallic core.

Beneath the outermost crust, the mantle and the molten-liquid outer core lies the Earth's solid metal center — which actually has a hidden layer, or an "innermost inner core" within, according to a new study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Tags