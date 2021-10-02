East Albany residents fed up with illegal riders

ALBANY -- Dirt bikes and four-wheelers racing up city streets, running stop signs and weaving in and out of traffic?
That’s what some Albany residents know as just another typical weekend.
“Every Saturday and Sunday, they are out there, up and down the road on Malone Drive and Whiting Drive,” east Albany resident Samuel Grant said. “The other day, it was three of them on a four-wheeler with a little baby sitting on the front of the four-wheeler. It was three women on a four-wheeler with a little baby on that thing. If that baby had fell off, it would have killed him. I said this is really stupid.”
Malone said he and other residents have complained to police, but so far nothing has been done to stop the dangerous activity.
“They’ll be back tomorrow,” he said during a Friday telephone interview. “They’ll be back Sunday.
“We’re having problems, but nobody wants to do (anything) about it. They start Saturday morning, and they go through all day and they come back on Sunday. They’ve got dirt bikes, four-wheelers and go-karts. No helmet on or nothing.”
With children in the neighborhood, along with elderly residents and the tendency of the riders to ignore traffic signs and regulations, Malone said he thinks it’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or killed. Residents rarely see police officers patrolling the neighborhood, he said.
“If we see the police, we know (it's because) something bad happened,” Malone said. “We’re going to have somebody else wind up in the morgue because of street riders.”
Ward I Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard raised the issue on Tuesday during a commission meeting.
Howard, who has spoken up on several occasions about witnessing riders on Mock Road and other locations in east Albany, asked Albany Police Chief Michael Persley to issue a public safety announcement warning about the dangers of riding off-road vehicles on city streets.
On Friday, the police department issued a statement stating all-terrain vehicles are not designed to be driven on roadways. Officers will address the issue by educating the public and enforcing laws.
Residents who see the vehicles being driven on streets can call police at (229) 431-2132 or submit information on the department’s Facebook page.
“It’s dangerous,” Persley said in the statement. “It’s only a matter of time before this type of irresponsible behavior leads to someone getting seriously injured, the death of a rider, an innocent pedestrian or motorist.”
A number of senior citizens has called Howard to report incidents, including riders driving across yards and through parking lots, running stop signs and other dangerous stunts, he said on Friday. The Ward I commissioner said he has witnessed helmetless riders on dirt bikes doing wheelies for perhaps as much as the length of a football field on Mock Road.
“It’s a safety hazard,” Howard said. “It’s a time bomb waiting to explode.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.