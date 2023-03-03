Angry residents repeatedly interrupted a railroad company official at a contentious town hall in East Palestine, Ohio, on Thursday, with questions and concerns regarding cleanup efforts at the site of a toxic train derailment nearly one month ago.

"We're going to do the right thing, we're going to clean up the site," said Norfolk Southern representative Darrell Wilson as shouts were raised from those in attendance. "We're going to test until we get all the contamination gone."

CNN's Brenda Goodman, Laura Dolan, Rob Frehse, Jennifer Feldman and Celina Tebor contributed to this report.

