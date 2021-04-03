sheriff 1.jpg

Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul delivers food to citizens during a Saturday outreach event at the Albany Civic Center. Sproul, Chief Deputy Teron Hayes and other law enforcement officers from the sheriff's office, the Dougherty County Police Department and the Albany Police Department pitched in to offer a hot dog lunch to citizens in the community. "We wanted to do an egg hunt," Sproul said, "but social distancing wouldn't allow it. We still wanted to do something for the community."

 Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher

