ALBANY — Joining the list of historic and notable landmarks honored with a Christmas ornament, the Merry Acres Inn joined the ranks as the 30th landmark recognized by Easter Seals Southern Georgia.

“It is a great honor for us,” owner Bo Henry said following a Tuesday ceremony that included the reading of a proclamation from the city of Albany by Mayor Bo Dorough. “This ornament is sort of the beginning of Christmas in Albany every year. There have been so many businesses honored, and we feel fortunate to be honored.”

