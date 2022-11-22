ALBANY — Joining the list of historic and notable landmarks honored with a Christmas ornament, the Merry Acres Inn joined the ranks as the 30th landmark recognized by Easter Seals Southern Georgia.
“It is a great honor for us,” owner Bo Henry said following a Tuesday ceremony that included the reading of a proclamation from the city of Albany by Mayor Bo Dorough. “This ornament is sort of the beginning of Christmas in Albany every year. There have been so many businesses honored, and we feel fortunate to be honored.”
A total of 500 of the ornaments were produced and are available at $20 each while supplies last. Proceeds from the sale will help support Megan’s House, located in Lee County on Forrester Parkway.
“We have several unfunded services, the main one (being) Megan’s House respite home,” John McCain, president and CEO of Easter Seals Southern Georgia, said.
The respite home can accommodate up to six children under the age of 18.
“We allow caregivers to take a break while the children stay overnight,” McCain said. “It’s basically a break for the 24-7 caregivers of those with disabilities and other special needs.”
The annual ornament unveiling recognizes places that are significant, “something that is unique to and part of the community,” McCain said.
The land on which Merry Acres sits was once part of a 2,000-acre farm owned by Dr. Russell M. Grace, and the original smokehouse is still in use at the hotel, Henry said.
“In 1952 Dr. Grace’s son in law, George Dozier, and some of his brothers opened Merry Acres Hotel, and it’s been growing and growing ever since,” he said.
The ornaments are available at the Easter Seals office at 1906 Palmyra Road or online at Easterseals.com/SouthernGeorgia, which serves 62 counties in Georgia and 14 counties in the Florida Big Bend region.