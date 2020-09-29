ALBANY -- Easterseals Southern Georgia has announced its new slate of officers and board of directors for 2020-2021.
Easterseals newly elected officers are:
· Chairman: Kenneth Cutts
· Vice Chairman: Victoria Darrisaw
· Treasurer: Allison Mansfield
· Secretary: Charles Lamb
· Assistant Secretary: Lauren Watson
· Immediate Past Chair: Wayne Hollomon
A newly appointed board member, who will serve a three-year term, is Bert Riles.
Easterseals Southern Georgia's 2020-2021 board members are Sebon Burns, Kim Colby, Don Cole, Stacey DeMarino, Sonja Dollison, Charlice J. Dukes, Frank Flanigan, Leslie Gilliam, Donnita House, Gene Kirk, Jarrett Martin, Mike McVey, Kari Middleton, Stan Okon, Dave Orlowski, David Prisant, David Rowland, Carolyn Scott, Jon Smith, Dr. Kerri Johnson Tanner and Kwajalein Waters.
The agency's 2020-2021 advisory board members are Cole, Jackie Dixon, Kyle Nichols, Jake Reese and Lindsay Toole.
Easterseals Southern Georgia’s purpose is to change the way the world defines and views disability by making profound, positive differences in people’s lives every day. For more information, visit the www.easterseals.com/southerngeorgia website or call (229) 439-7061.
