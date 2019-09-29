ALBANY — Easterseals Southern Georgia recently held its annual awards celebration at the Chehaw Creekside Education Center, reflecting on the year while recognizing those who have contributed to the organization.
The evening began with a welcome by Easterseals Southern Georgia President and CEO John McCain. Scott Steiner, president and CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System, was the keynote speaker for the evening.
Don Cole, the agency's 2018-19 board chairman, made remarks reflecting on the successes over the past year. The awards presented honored staff, board members, program participants, donors and community volunteers.
Award recipients included:
— Past Chairman Gavel Award: Cole;
— President Council Member Pin Presentations: Mr. and Mrs. Clint Chapman, Jackie Dixon, Beth English, Byron Henderson, Karen W. Iler, Kerri Johnson Tanner, Hugh D. Mathews, McCain, Mike McVey, Joan Braswell Michelson, Dave Orlowski, David Prisant, W.E. Stanley Jr.;
— Betty Nichols Volunteer of the Year Award: Mike and Jessica McVey;
— Mrs. H.T. McCall Administrative and Client Support Staff Member of the Year Award: Daphne Jackson;
— Mrs. H.T. McCall Direct Care Staff Member of the Year: Sabrina Holmes;
— Bobbie Meyer von Bremen Award: Wayne Hollomon;
— Annette Bowling Advocate of the Year Award: David Rowland and family;
— Community Partnership Award: Professional Medical Fulfillment: Clint Chapman;
— Easterseals Adult Day Program Shining Star Award: Chase Ewald;
— Easterseals Residential Program Shining Star Award: Rayquashawn Preston;
— Easterseals Champions for Children Shining Star Award: Lana Anderson;
— Easterseals Vocational Rehabilitation Program Shining Star Award: Sarah Curry.
Easterseals Southern Georgia was founded in 1957 by Mildred Nix Huie following several years of effort to bring medical rehabilitation services to this region of Georgia. The organization provided medical rehabilitation services for the first time that year and for many years afterwards under the direction of Dr. John Meir.
In 1971, a new building on Palmyra Road was constructed using Hill Burton funding and community donated matching dollars. Vocational and employment services were added to the array of rehabilitation services in 1980 with the construction of a new workshop funded by the state of Georgia under the leadership of the late Sen. Al Holloway.
In 1990, the organization became a direct affiliate of the national Easterseals organization, thereby providing autonomy with a governing board. The organization began a strategic planning process in 1992 that has allowed it to grow into the largest provider of services to individuals with developmental disabilities in the state.
During its 2016 fiscal year, Easterseals Southern Georgia served more than 5,500 children and adults with disabilities in 60 Georgia counties.
For more information, visit easterseals.com/southerngeorgia or call (229) 439-7061.