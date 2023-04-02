ATLANTA -- Darien will be ground zero for sustainability, energy and environmental leaders from around Georgia on April 21, leading up to the city’s premiere event: The Blessing of the Shrimp Fleet.
Coastal Georgia and its 100 miles of oceanfront land is becoming increasingly important in Georgia. Hyundai’s commitment to build an electric vehicle and battery factory in Bryan County is the largest economic development project in Georgia’s history. The ripples of that project will be felt throughout the coastal region.
“The leaders I am bringing to Darien are experts in their field and will share their passion and expertise,” Echols said in a news release. “Folks who join us in person or on our continuous live stream on April 21 will walk away with a handle on sustainability in Georgia."
The personalities converging on Darien on April 21 represent the sustainability and clean energy braintrust of the state. Sustainability and Energy Strategist Ira Pearl, Wilson Mallard of Georgia Power and Ryan Sanders of Beltline Energy are just three of more than 30 speakers who will do a continual livestream event from the conference room of the Oaks on the River hotel that day. Topics will include solar, recycling, renewable natural gas, coastal management and even carbon-free nuclear energy.
Other speakers include DNR, University of Georgia, Clark Atlanta, Escalent, Georgia Power, Southern Gas, the local Chamber and Development Authority, and dozens of elected officials.
Wrapping up the day, Echols will present 10 “Energy Matters” awards for sustainability to winners selected by an independent panel of judges. Awards will be given in the following categories.
• Sustainability by a government
• Sustainability in an underserved or faith community
On April 18, nine live oak trees provided by Coastal Electric Cooperative will be planted in Oglethorpe Square in Darien. On the morning of the conference, at 8 a.m., local students will mulch the trees, and they will be dedicated to members of the community who will have markers placed at their tree. Eventually, a fountain and park benches will join the circle of trees in the Square. The conference will start in the Oaks on the River hotel conference room at 10 a.m.
Saturday morning at 9 a.m., Echols has organized an EV parade from Darien to Brunswick's CoastFest. The EVs will set up a display area at Mary Ross Park near the city's EV chargers and interact with thousands of participants about the benefits of electric transportation.
"As head of the EV Braintrust for Georgia, it is important for us to get out and let people see the cars and talk to a real daily driver," Echols said. "Gov. (Brian) Kemp has pledged to make Georgia the Electric Mobility Capital of America, and we have a lot of catching up to do if we are going to pass California."
Georgia Department of Natural Resources is conducting its annual CoastFest the following day, April 22. The entire weekend in Darien will observe the Blessing of the Shrimp Fleet.
Echols is organizing the event with Darien resident Timothy Karsten. Email Echols at tim@timechols.com for more info.
Tim Echols is vice chairman of the Georgia Public Service Commission.