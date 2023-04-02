tim echols.jpg

Tim Echols

 File Photo

ATLANTA -- Darien will be ground zero for sustainability, energy and environmental leaders from around Georgia on April 21, leading up to the city’s premiere event: The Blessing of the Shrimp Fleet.

Coastal Georgia and its 100 miles of oceanfront land is becoming increasingly important in Georgia. Hyundai’s commitment to build an electric vehicle and battery factory in Bryan County is the largest economic development project in Georgia’s history. The ripples of that project will be felt throughout the coastal region.

Tags

More News