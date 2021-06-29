ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Center of Innovation for Aerospace has announced a limited-time cybersecurity grant opportunity available for small and mid-sized defense contractors in the state. The grant will assist companies with meeting new cybersecurity compliance measures now required by the U.S. Department of Defense.
Defense contracting is a $7.2 billion industry in Georgia, and DoD’s interim DFARS rule 2019-d041 requires that certain measures must be met in order to secure new contracts. GDEcD’s Center of Innovation for Aerospace will administer the cybersecurity grants, which are being funded by the DoD Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation
“Small businesses make up 99.8% of all businesses in Georgia, and defense contractors play a significant role in our state’s economy," Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said in a news release. "The ability to meet increasing requirements can be an added challenge for many businesses, so we’re particularly pleased to announce this opportunity as part of our ongoing efforts to support the defense sector."
Gaining the competitive advantage of cybersecurity compliance is important to continued success in defense contracting. To be considered eligible for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification grant, companies must have active defense contracts, or have had a contract within the last six months, must be willing to comply with all eligibility requirements as outlined in the application, and must work directly with third-party assessment contractor Cyber Security Solutions Inc.
The application deadline is July 23, with award responses on a rolling basis. To apply, visit: CybersecurityEDGE -- Apply | Georgia Department of Economic Development (www.georgia.org/cybersecurityedge-apply).
As one of the many services also offered by GDEcD’s Center of Innovation for Aerospace, the Georgia Defense Exchange tool helps businesses find new opportunities and potential suppliers in the defense sector, available at: https://gdx.georgia.org/.
For additional information on these limited-time grants, contact Project Manager Cassia Baker at cyberedgeinfo@georgia.org.
To further improve cybersecurity in the state’s defense sector, GDEcD’s Center of Innovation for Aerospace has partnered with the Technology Association of Georgia to form the Georgia Defense Industrial Base Task Force, which offers ongoing webinars and events focused on cybersecurity. Archived webinars are available at the task force landing page at www.tagonline.org/ga-dibt/, and additional resources are available at www.Georgia.org/cybersecurityedge.
The Georgia Center of Innovation, a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, works with businesses throughout the state, helping them clear the path for innovation through expert advice and navigation to the right resources. Focusing in many of the state’s strategic industries – aerospace, agricultural technology, energy technology, information technology, logistics, and manufacturing – the Center of Innovation is the state’s premier resource for expertise, connections and innovative solutions to help advance Georgia’s strategic industries through accelerated business growth, investment, productivity, and competitiveness. (www.georgia.org/innovation)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.