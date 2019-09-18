ALBANY – “Ask not what your sewage system can do for you; ask what you can do for your sewage system” emerged as a theme during a Tuesday economic forum organized by Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard.
Diapers, grease — and even a bed sheet — were identified as culprits that have clogged pipes and damaged pump stations that are there to keep the waste moving. Leaves and lawn clippings disposed of in stormwater drains, along with garbage, also impede the flow of water.
Consultants are performing an analysis of the sewage system, which also handles storm runoff during heavy rains, with an eye toward finding a solution to previous discharges of sewage into the Flint River and sewage back-ups. The city plans to pursue grant funds and spend sales tax dollars on the fix.
The discussion was held during a forum on economic development.
“We should not be throwing anything in our system – diapers, paper towels,” Hubbard said during an interview following the forum. “We have to stop that. I think that we have to understand everything we do impacts economic development.
“If we can’t take care of it after we fix it, it’s going to cost us even more money. It’s important to educate people and let them know if they keep doing the same things it’s going to cost more money.”
No decision has yet been made on whether to develop separate storm water and sewage infrastructure. Whatever route the city takes, the costs are considerable.
Columbus, for example, spent $100 million on a system that treats both sewage and water runoff, and the tab for Augusta’s system that completely separates those was $200 million, Wes Byne, client services and senior project manager at The Constantine Group, told the audience.
The consultants have placed monitoring devices to determine where water flows during times of heavy rainfall and smoke tests have been performed to check for leaks.
Part of the effort is educating the public about the issue and the importance of doing their part not to damage sewage infrastructure and clog up the system.
“We’re going to reach out to stakeholders and corporations and to you as citizens,” said Butch Gallop, owner of Gallop & Associates.
The consultants plan forums at venues such as churches and also are reaching out to students.
“We have outreach from elementary to high school students,” and plans are to involve students from Albany Technical College and Albany State University, Gallop said.
Grease poured down a drain in a residential neighborhood recently clogged a 24-inch line, Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson said.
“When that happens, it’s going to come out of a manhole somewhere,” he said.
The city needs to address issues such as that, Roberson said.
“It’s going to be really critical going forward putting ordinances on the books,” he said.
Residents also can play a role by reporting it when they see someone blowing lawn debris and leaves into stormwater drains, Ward III City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher said.
“Don’t get in a fight,” she suggested to witnesses of such incidents. “Take a picture and send it to us. We’ve fined a couple of people $1,000. You guys, we need you. We are a good community.”
Flint Riverkeeper, after being informed of sewage flow into the river, has come out on the city’s side in looking for a fix, said Gordon Rodgers, executive director of that organization.
“There’s a solution to this,” he said. “Albany can’t afford to get a reputation. The economic engine that is the Flint River is extremely valuable to this region.
“Initially, this could have been adversarial. Phil Roberson, within a few minutes of conversation on the phone, said ‘you’re not going to have to sue us to correct this problem’ and that the city would fix it.”