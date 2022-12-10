Consumers are feeling slightly better about the direction of the economy

Georgia’s economy will enter a mild, short recession early next year that should only persist for about six months, the dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business said.

 Special Photo

ATLANTA -- Georgia’s economy will enter a mild, short recession early next year that should only persist for about six months, the dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business said.

The downturn will be prompted by the series of interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve board has ordered this year to curb inflation, rising energy prices brought on by the war in Ukraine and hits to personal wealth including a down stock market, Ben Ayers told a luncheon audience at the Georgia Aquarium in downtown Atlanta.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

Features

Births

  • By Amber Jeffcoat amber.jeffcoat@albanyherald.com
  • Updated