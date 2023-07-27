Ecuador collects body parts from major prison after multi-day uprising leaves dozens dead

Relatives of prisoners at a penitentiary in Ecuador learn about the fatal clashes in Guayaquil on Tuesday, where dozens of bodily remains were recovered.

 Cesar Munoz/AP

(CNN) — At least 11 “complete bodies” and dozens of body parts, including human heads, were recovered on Wednesday from a major prison in Ecuador, after days of deadly prison clashes.

The remains were collected at the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil, Ecuador, where violence first erupted on Saturday.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0