ALBANY -- Business owners can learn how the newly permanent 179D commercial building improvements incentives, new or improved business activities (aka "R&D" credit) and the Georgia Job Tax Credit can help generate cash for their business during a Leveraging Tax Incentives webinar hosted by the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission on May 4 at 11 a.m.
During the seminar, corporate tax advisors will address:
1. The newly enhanced benefits of the federal tax incentive 179D -- commercial building improvement by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 such as hotels, office buildings, retail facilities and industrial buildings;
2. How new or improved business activities qualify as R&D per congress and how to monetize the tax credits;
3. Georgia House Bill 846 can create job tax credits even for businesses that downsized in 2020 due to the pandemic and how to monetize them even if you little to no income tax.
This webinar is complimentary and registration is required at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4275980243399086095.
Types of industries that benefit from this webinar: manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, logistics, telecom, hoteliers, software, game developers, FinTech, professional services (architecture, engineering, construction, electrical engineers, plumbing, HVAC, accounting, and others) and retail.
Who should attend: This live webinar is designed for property owners, stakeholders, business owners, CEOs, CIOs, CFOs, corporate controller, VP finance, tax manager, CPAs, developers and engineers.
For additional information, call (229) 434-0044 or go to www.choosealbany.com.
