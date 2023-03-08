helmey.jpg

Edgar Helmey in the cockpit of a T-6 trainer aircraft on the day of his first solo flight.

 Photo Illustration: Jackie Baxter Roberts/UGA

ATHENS — Edgar L. Helmey waited in the cockpit of the single-engine T-6 for clearance to take off. His feet held firmly to the brakes. His knees, however, were shaking.

It was 1952, on a Lakeland, Fla., airstrip.

