ALBANY — Diesel truck drivers and technicians to keep the big rigs rolling are among the most in-demand jobs in the area, and helping to train the drivers and technicians of tomorrow is at the top of a business group’s agenda for Georgia lawmakers.
The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce listed three education-related items at the top of its wish list for the Georgia General Assembly, which convenes on Wednesday.
Those funding priorities are $7.69 million for the Diesel Equipment & Auto Collision Demonstration Center at Albany Technical College, $800,000 to fund the design of the regional health professions simulation lab at Albany State University and $964,000 for Georgia MathCorps at the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy.
Truck drivers, diesel technicians and passenger-vehicle technicians are currently in short supply, said Albany Tech President Anthony Parker.
“We see those three areas have growth in the immediate future,” Parker said Wednesday.
Growth at Procter & Gamble and the coming Georgia-Pacific production facility ensures that demand will continue to be strong, the Albany Tech president said. Three national and local companies that transport for Procter & Gamble have issues in finding enough drivers or keeping trucks operating.
“Those are just three companies,” Parker said. “Companies are paying signing bonuses. They are hiring individuals directly from school.
“These programs are part of the governor’s strategic initiative (through which) the state already agrees to pay tuition using HOPE (scholarship).”
City and county governments and school systems also have vehicles that need to be maintained, Parker said.
The chamber also has requested that Albany State remain a part of the University System of Georgia. Legislation introduced would have broken out the university and the state’s two other public historically black colleges and universities — Fort Valley State University and Savannah State University — into a grouping overseen by a separate body.
Other chamber requests for lawmakers include:
♦ Preserving and enhancing access to high-quality and affordable water supplies in the region;
♦ Reauthorization of the Chehaw Park Authority;
♦ Supporting economic development through tax incentives, job tax credits and other methods;
♦ Investing in transportation infrastructure;
♦ Supporting policies that help college students stay in school and graduate;
♦ Giving support to health care initiatives;
♦ Strengthening military communities by supporting military installations, service members and their families.
