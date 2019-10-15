EDUtainment District gives back to Dougherty County School System

ALBANY — Radium Springs Elementary School recently received a $1,000 check from EDUtainment District, an organization comprising educators and administrators as well as some who work in the nonprofit sector.
The donation is one of several ways the organization has given back to Albany’s schools in recent months.
EDUtainment District brings entertainment and activities to the Albany area with hopes of raising funds to give toward the educational needs of Dougherty County youth as well as invest in the educators and administrators of the Dougherty County School System.
“The goal of the EDUtainment District is to provide innovative and entertaining activities to raise awareness of the importance of educating our youth and investing in those who work hard each day in the school district,” a release from the organization said. “Each event will donate the proceeds to benefit the needs of youth and educators of the Dougherty County School System.
“We believe in assisting with the educational needs of our students, but we realize that without the educators, then adequate educational opportunities of our students would be scarce. The EDUtainment District desires to honor those who educate our youth as our way of saying thank you for their tireless efforts in pouring into our children. We always say that it takes a village to raise or to educate a child, so we want to find ways to say thank you to those who are working the in the village to ensure our children have the best educational opportunities in the state.”
Meals have been provided for the full staff at several elementary and middle schools, in addition to snacks for the entire staff for four schools during Georgia Milestones testing week. At the Literacy for Learning, Living and Leading, or L4GA, event in July, four educators received $100 American Express gift cards and school supplies for more than 300 DCSS students were provided.
Fifteen DCSS educators were given $25 Walmart gift cards to go toward classroom supplies. The check donated to Radium Springs Elementary was from an event on Oct. 5 at which the school that had the most supporters to purchase tickets and attend the event would win $1,000.
The EDUtainment District is expected to have other events to support educators and students in 2020, including a Daddy-Daughter Prom. Officials said anyone in the community who would like to support this organization may do so through donations and sponsorships for future events.
“Thus far, 100 percent of the dollars earned at our events have been poured back into educators and students of the Dougherty County School System,” officials from EDUtainment said.
The members of the organization are Bevelia Allen, Leslie P. Heard, Jasmine Parrish, Christina Reed, Gail Solomon, Gwinetta Trice, Lori Washington and Shawanna Wise. For more information on the organization, email theedutainmentdistrict@gmail.com or call (229) 349-3250.