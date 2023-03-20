Attorneys for the family of Stephen Smith say their effort to exhume the 19-year-old's body is an attempt to provide his mother answers about what led to his death -- and has nothing to do with the family of Alex Murdaugh.

"This is not an Alex Murdaugh 2.0, or any Murdaugh 2.0," Eric Bland, an attorney for Smith's mother, told reporters in a virtual news conference Monday. "This is the Stephen Smith 2.0. It's all about Stephen."

