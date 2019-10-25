ALBANY — The message from individuals living with blindness and low vision is that they can lead normal lives. The opinion of those with the southwest Georgia chapter for the National Federation of the Blind of Georgia is that more education is needed.
"We are going around to different businesses to let them know we are here in the community," Melvin Scott, the president of the chapter, said.
Scott became blind after something went wrong in the process of getting vaccinated as an infant. A graduate of the Georgia Academy for the Blind, he spent 15 months at Warms Springs Institute.
He lived in Atlanta for 28 years before coming to Albany and sings professionally.
Lenny Suve, the chapter's vice president, was born prematurely and has been blind since he was three months old. A native of Pennsylvania, he graduated from a public high school and got a degree in psychology from King's College.
Also a musician, Suve plays drums and piano. He has completed drug and alcohol counseling training and moved to Albany in 1990.
"I got saved down here and started singing," Suve said. "I play drums at the East Albany Church of God."
Suve has done work for Georgia Industries for the Blind, joining the National Federation for the Blind chapter a few years ago.
"I am interested now in doing more advocacy work," he said. "I have been up to Atlanta. They call me the loudmouth of the South.
"I like it; I want to do more of it."
Suve said the Americans With Disabilities Act did not go far enough to meet the needs of those it was enacted to help, and assistive technology is priced at an unaffordable level.
"We need to have more programs, more assistance," he said.
Persons who have trouble seeing can still raise their children, work and go to school like their sighted peers. Victory was recently achieved in the General Assembly with the passage of House Bill 79, which ensures that blind children can remain in the custody of their blind parents.
"The federation fought for years to get that law passed, and it finally passed last session," Scott said. "We are here to let the public know we are here, and we can live and play like sighted people."
The local chapter has a monthly support group that meets on the third Thursday of the month at 3 p.m. at the Albany Police Department precinct building located at 1721 E. Oglethorpe Blvd. Through this group, blind or low-vision individuals can get connected to resources they need such as assistive technology and vocational rehabilitation services.
Anybody is welcome at the meetings, blind or sighted.
Joy Sheckels usually does not have a problem taking her service dog places, but she did have an encounter at a doctor's office in which the dog was taken from her.
Sheckels said a sit-in is planned at that doctor's office.
A gospel sing is planned for April, and the chapter is looking to get out into the Albany community more.
"I am trying to go to high schools, where I can get involved more with younger people so they know we are here," Scott said. "I just want to get more young people involved."
The notion that blind people are unable to live normal lives is the biggest misconception. Frustration can exist even within families, such as a set of parents who have not been trained to handle a blind child.
"What it comes down to is education," Suve said.
Among the pieces of assistive technology available is a machine in which someone can insert paper money and the machine will communicate to the individual what denomination it is.
Like anyone else, those with limited to no eyesight can still live alone and manage their money.
"Blind people figure things out," Sheckels said. "I don't know any of my friends who need help in that kind of way."
They also do their own washing, cooking and cleaning.
"We are basically independent," Scott said.
In addition to education, those with the disability say they wish for respect.
"Blindness does not define us; it is a characteristic," Scott said.
Making assistive technology more accessible is also an issue advocates for the blind would like to see addressed.
"These machines are very expensive to produce; they are available, but people with low vision and blind don't have the resources to purchase them," Sheckels said.