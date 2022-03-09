ALBANY — So far only one local race has developed that will require a fall election, but at the state level one incumbent has drawn an opponent and four candidates are vying for the open District 153 seat.
On Wednesday, Dougherty County School Board District 2 board member Norma Gaines-Heath qualified to seek a full term in office. Gaines-Heath completed the term of long-time board member Milton “June Bug” Griffin, who died in February 2021.
Melissa Strother, who is seeking a third term on the School Board, said after qualifying that early literacy is a key issue going into the next four years.
“I think the lack of early literacy — quality Pre-K programs, not child care — is one of the reasons we see issues in late elementary and high school,” Strother said. “Our kids start behind. That magic word count of hearing a million words by the time a child reaches age 3 ... we’re getting about 30% of that with a lot of our children That impacts economic development, the work force and our community.
“We’ve asked our legislative delegation to intercede on our behalf to find funding for the program. We’ll have to look at our own budget, but we don’t want to start a program that we can’t fund but a year or two. We want a program that will allow our young students to thrive.”
On the third day of qualifying, three Democratic candidates and one Republican had turned in paperwork to run in District 153. State Rep. CaMia Jackson announced she was moving to the Atlanta area.
The three Democratic candidates are Demetrius Love, David Sampson and Al Wynn, all of Albany. The primary election will be held on May 24.
Tracy Taylor, an Albany firefighter, was the only Republican who had qualified through Wednesday afternoon.
“The reason I’m running is because people have been telling me Dougherty County doesn’t have a champion fighting at the state level to bring state resources to the county,” Taylor said. “Second, this is my county. I take pride in Dougherty County and revitalizing the name of the Good Life City from a community and economic development level.”
Some of the issues he identified as areas of focus are cutting taxes, health care and education.
“Because of the state growing so rapidly, that allows the state to make the (tax) cuts,” Taylor said. “I want to be in there continuing to cut taxes and have a fiscally conservative budget.”
During the recent redistricting session District 151 was redrawn to include a portion of Dougherty County.
Mike Cheokas, the incumbent from Americus, is seeking re-election in the district.
Albany businesswoman Joyce Barlow is seeking the Democratic nomination in District 151.
As was the case for Cheokas, Republican Bill Yearta’s District 152 was shifted to include a portion of Dougherty County. He also has qualified to seek another four-year term.
In District 154, incumbent Gerald Greene also is seeking re-election. Through Wednesday afternoon the Cuthbert Republican was the only candidate who had qualified.
