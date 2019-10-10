Elderly woman killed in Albany late afternoon wreck

ALBANY — An elderly woman traveling in a white sedan was killed in a wreck this afternoon at the intersection of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and South Madison Street.
Phyllis Banks, spokeswoman for the Albany Police Department, said the preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a black van T-boned the sedan at the intersection.
No charges had been filed in connection to the accident as of 6 p.m. Banks said several cars were involved.
The APD responded to the scene along with Dougherty County EMS, Albany Fire Department and Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.
More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.