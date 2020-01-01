ALBANY -- Albany’s mayor-elect is excited that 2020 could be a chance for him to enact some of the platform that he outlined in his successful bid to become the city’s highest-ranking elected official.
Kermit “Bo” Dorough's campaign included ideas to improve the city’s infrastructure, combat crime and boost recreational activities and venues to cover residents in all parts of Albany. Dorough won the Dec. 3 runoff election to unseat Mayor Dorothy Hubbard. He will be sworn in on Jan. 13.
His platform also included attracting industry, fighting blight, restoring the city’s utilities department to an independent body and a green power initiative.
“I’d just like to see some real progress on those issues set forth in my platform,” he said of his New Year’s resolutions.
The Albany City Commission in 2019 approved working with two title search companies to help streamline the task of bringing blighted property cases to Albany Municipal Court for disposition.
The move was aimed at more efficiently in locating property owners to have them either bring dilapidated residential properties up to code or, in cases where they do not, allow the city to proceed with demolition.
City Attorney Nathan Davis estimated the city will double the number of cases brought to court each month from 10 to about 20.
Some commissioners also now want to try tackling some of the abandoned industrial eyesores that dot the city.
“I think what we need to do is identify certain properties and have a 60-day review on them and this time next year, evaluate how many of them were brought up to code or demolished,” Dorough said. “I’d like to see a review of the police department."
While the unemployment numbers have improved, Dorough said that there are 8,000 fewer people in the work force today than there were prior to the 2009 Great Recession.
“That’s a concern,” he said. “We need to address issues of unemployment and underemployment. The point is whether we can attract and retain jobs that pay good wages.
“We need to set some parameters, and at the end of the year see if we’re making any progress. Twelve months from now we can see if we’re making any progress, see what’s been accomplished.”
While some people may have jobs, that doesn’t mean they are doing well, Dorough said.
“There were so many (manufacturing) jobs lost in the last 20 years,” he said. “It’s very distressing. If you have somebody 32 years old and they have children and they don’t have health insurance or work a 40-hour work week, even though that person has a job, obviously it isn’t enough.”
State Rep. CaMia Hopson's goal for 2020 is to spend time with her three teenage sons. That started with the holidays. The Albany Democrat will be gone for 40 days with the legislative session starting Jan. 13.
State Sen. Freddie Powell Sims said she is not a fan of New Year’s resolutions, but she said she has some permanent goals.
“I just want to be a good person and to have integrity and be a servant leader in the community as much as I can,” she said. “I just see that as the person I want to be.”
State Rep. Gerald Greene D-Cuthbert, also eschews the annual pledges that likely will fall by the wayside.
“I’m not going to lose weight,” he said. “I’m not going to do this, that and the other. But I believe I can share my blessings with others.
“(That’s) one that the preacher talked about yesterday: Let us use our blessings to help others. I think we can all live with that resolution because there are always ways we can help out others.”