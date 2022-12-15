election audit.jpg

A video surveillance image taken on Jan. 19, 2021, shows former Coffee County Republican Party chair Cathy Latham, bottom right, welcoming forensic computer analysts with Atlanta-based SullivanStrickler to the county elections office.

 Screenshot from Coffee County video via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- A statewide audit of Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff began on Wednesday, allowing counties the chance to confirm the results of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's defeat of Republican nominee Herschel Walker by 100,000 votes.

Meanwhile, the start of the audit coincides with urges by election reform groups and cybersecurity experts that federal authorities investigate voting system breaches that played out in south Georgia and several other states in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

