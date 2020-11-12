ALBANY -- Election officials across the state began on Thursday the laborious task of a hand audit of the roughly 5 million ballots cast in the presidential race of the Nov. 3 election.
The process began after Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gave instructions to elections supervisors during a lengthy Zoom call that began at 11 a.m. Thursday.
It’s “every ballot cast -- absentee by mail, advance in person and election day and provisional,” said Lee County Elections Supervisor Veronica Johnson. “We have over 16,000 ballots to hand count.”
Johnson expected the audit of those ballots to take several days.
“We have four teams that are working actively, and we will bring in more teams if we need them,” she said. “I’ve been here 20 years, and this is the first time I’ve been part of this.”
In the big prize presidential race, only 14,072 votes separate Democrat Joe Biden, who is in the lead, from President Trump. According to the secretary of state’s website, the initial tally was 471,918 for Biden and 457,846 for Trump with counting in all 159 counties completed.
In Dougherty County, a total of 35,499 votes were cast out of 61,172 registered voters, a turnout rate of 58 percent.
The Albany/Dougherty County Board of Registration and Elections certified the results for the county during a Wednesday meeting. The state has not certified its total.
With a new voting system used in its first presidential race in Georgia this year, state law mandated a hand audit in one race, Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said.
Initially, an independent company was slated to randomly pick one race for the risk-limiting audit, but on Thursday Raffensperger notified officials that he had chosen the presidential race for the process, she said.
With that race so close, there is the chance that there will be a later recount.
Candidates may request a recount in Georgia after the state certifies the election if the margin in a race is within one-half of 1 percent, Nickerson said.
Nickerson’s office will begin the audit on Friday, as Raffensperger required that officials start by 9 a.m. that day. Counties that were prepared to do so were allowed to begin their work on Thursday.
The secretary of state has required that it be completed by midnight on Wednesday.
Nickerson was putting her team together on Thursday and expected to bring in more people if needed.
