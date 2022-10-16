pole eligibility.jpg

Georgia election rules allow individuals to challenge an unlimited number of voters in the Nov. 8 general election, and they specify when and how eligibility can be challenged. The challenges must be submitted in writing to registrars who can determine if there is enough probable cause, and challenging someone standing in line at a polling station is illegal. 

 John McCosh/Georgia Recorder (file)

ATLANTA -- A state elections office bulletin sent out this week further inflamed charges of voter suppression and showcased some of the confusion surrounding Georgia’s voter challenge rules that state that any person can question the eligibility of an unlimited number of voters.

Turns out you can’t lodge a challenge to other voters attempting to cast a ballot in person at the polls.

