Amendment XXVI: Right to vote at age 18

Voters throughout Georgia may be receiving official election mail as part of a comprehensive effort to improve the accuracy of Georgia’s voter rolls, the Secretary of State’s Election Division announced this week.

 File Photo

ATLANTA – Voters throughout Georgia may be receiving official election mail as part of a comprehensive effort to improve the accuracy of Georgia’s voter rolls, the Secretary of State’s Election Division announced this week. Approximately 208,000 active voters may have moved within Georgia, according to data from the Department of Driver Services.

In June of this year, the Elections Division identified these voters by cross-referencing Drivers Services records that reflect more recent activity indicating a different address than the existing voter records on file, including records obtained through the state’s partnership with the Electronic Registration Information Center, also known as ERIC. To increase the accuracy of current election records, the mailer will ask the recipients to respond by confirming their current address. Individuals who do not respond will not be affected.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.