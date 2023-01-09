Elementary school to remain closed through Friday to give students 'time to heal' after 6-year-old allegedly shot teacher

Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, after a shooting Friday.

 Billy Schuerman/AP

An elementary school in Virginia will be closed this week to give students "time to heal" after a 6-year-old boy allegedly shot and injured a teacher there Friday, the school announced.

Less than a week into the new year officers swarmed the Richneck Elementary campus in Newport News -- which still had a "Happy New Year" sign outside -- and took the child into custody.

CNN's Nicole Grether and Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.

