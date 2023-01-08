As police investigate the circumstances that led to a 6-year-old boy allegedly shooting and injuring a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, Friday, a student at the school described the harrowing moment the lockdown was called.

"We were doing math ... an announcer came on she was like, 'lockdown, I repeat lockdown,'" said fifth grader Novah Jones, who was located in a different classroom. "I was scared ... it was like my first lockdown and I didn't know what to do, so I just hid under my desk like everybody was."

