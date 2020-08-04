ATHENS -- Georgia 4-H hosted a virtual series to announce and honor youth winners in replacement of its annual State 4-H Congress, normally a weeklong competition and celebration in Atlanta. The online series allowed Georgia 4-H to announce all the winners live, similar to the in-person festivities that have been held annually since 1942.
During the 2019 State Congress, more than 250 youths competed at the state level of Georgia 4-H’s Project Achievement contest. The event also honored state special event winners, scholarship winners and donors. The purpose of the event is to celebrate Georgia 4-H members for their project work, leadership and service.
“Our top priority for the culmination of this year’s Project Achievement program was to find a way for the youth to compete for the state title of ‘Master 4-Her’ while observing safety precautions,” Keri Hobbs, the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension 4-H specialist, said. “Pivoting the statewide competition to a virtual format was necessary for youth to continue to sharpen their skills and for us to name state project winners. Key alterations were that presentations were recorded for judges to evaluate through videos and portfolio, and interview judges joined youth online for virtual interviews.”
This year, all the essential components from State 4-H Council and Congress were combined into the Georgia 4-H 2020 State Achievement Series. The five-day series included the campaigns and election of new state officers, state-level competitions and announcements of winners in Leadership in Action and Project Achievement.
The Leadership in Action program is designed to recognize the work of 4-Hers as leaders in their communities. These 4-Hers have identified issues or needs in their community and have developed and implemented ways to make a difference. Eight finalists were selected to compete on the state level. The 2020-21 4-H Leadership in Action winners who received Master 4-Her status are Amelia Sale from Oconee County, for her project focused on connecting youths with special needs and 4-H, and Nicholas McKinley of Paulding County, for his project focused on STEM and its human connection.
Nearly 250 students competing in the state-level Senior Project Achievement were permitted to submit 10- to 12-minute presentations in their various project areas online. Participants also conducted a video interview with judges to discuss their yearlong project. Overall, one winner in each of the 50 project categories was selected as the winner and received Master 4-Her status during the announcement of winners on July 24.
The 2020-21 4-H Project Achievement winners are:
-- Arts and Crafts: Juliette McKinley, Paulding County;
-- Beef: Tyler Hunter, Bulloch County;
-- Communications: Andy Martin, Emanuel County;
-- Companion and Specialty Animals: Savannah Hockenberry, Richmond County;
-- Computer Information Technology: Kennedy Deveaux, Cobb County;
-- Dairy: Morgan Patterson, Jasper County;
-- Dog Care and Training: Sara Reed, Coweta County;
-- Engineering and Mechanics: Elyce Wages, Spalding County;
-- Entomology: Kelly Lachowsky, Liberty County;
-- Environmental Science: Jordan Daniels, Tift County;
-- Fashion Revue: Minnes Smith, Polk County;
-- Financial Planning and Consumer Economics: Aquemini Trotter, Ben Hill County;
-- Flowers, Shrubs and Lawns: Annie Stephenson, Oconee County;
-- Food for Fitness: Zoe Jane Powell, Stephens County;
-- Food for Health and Sport: Shazia Alam, Sumter County;
-- Foods Lab, Dairy Foods: Laura Harriss, Cobb County;
-- Foods Lab, Festive Foods for Health: Delaney Millerick, Newton County;
-- Foods Lab, Food Fare: Rebekah Ibbetson, Haralson County;
-- Food Safety and Preservation: Brecklyn Brown, Chattooga County;
-- Forest Resources and Wood Sciences: James Turpin, Hart County;
-- Fruits, Vegetables and Nuts: Breana Manning, Gordon County;
-- General Recreation: Dabirichi Chukwuezi, Cobb County;
-- Health: Rachel Thigpen, Montgomery County;
-- History: Samantha Kuhbander, Ware County;
-- Horse: Alexa Hillebrand, Coweta County;
-- Housing: Lora Coxwell, Worth County;
-- Human Development: James Poppell, Toombs County;
-- International: Jhaycee Barnes, Spalding County;
-- Outdoor Recreation: Madison Clevenger, Paulding County;
-- Performing Arts, Dance: Maggie DeMaria, Clarke County;
-- Performing Arts, Drama: Lydia Norman, Wilkes County;
-- Performing Arts, General: Parker Varnadoe, Madison County;
-- Performing Arts, Other Instrumental: Chandler Stevenson, Cherokee County;
-- Performing Arts, Piano: Journey Austinson, Decatur County;
-- Performing Arts, Vocal: Tripp Carter, Burke County;
-- Photography and Videography: Bell Scdoris, Crisp County;
-- Physical, Biological and Earth Sciences: Quadriyah Williams, Cobb County;
-- Plant and Soil Sciences: Jessie Holbrook, Union County;
-- Poultry: Whitley Gatch, Bulloch County;
-- Public Speaking: Madison Clemente, Paulding County;
-- Robotics: Hannah Fletcher, Worth County;
-- Safety: Paige Phillips, Stephens County;
-- Sheep and Meat Goats: Gracie Grimes, Candler County;
-- Sports: Emma Harris, Peach County;
-- Swine: Hannah McElrath, Gordon County;
-- Target Sports: Jennifer Brinton, Coweta County;
-- Textiles, Merchandising and Interiors: Arham Shah, Emanuel County;
-- Veterinary Science: Gabrielle Ralston, Gordon County;
-- Wildlife and Marine Science: Neely McCommons, Oconee County;
-- Workforce Preparation and Career Development: Emma Wurst, Columbia County.
Annually, more than 77,000 young people participate in Georgia 4-H Project Achievement and develop skills in leadership, public speaking, record keeping, creativity and other life skills.
The success of these events is a result of efforts that have been invested and skills that have been sharpened in 4-H students for years. The growth of these young people is the direct result of positive mentorships with local extension faculty, staff and volunteers and the support of the local community, parents, teachers and mentors.
To view the full online series, visit youtube.com/Georgia4H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.