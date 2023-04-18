Noor Jehan, an elephant in Pakistan's Karachi Zoo, is critically ill after the 17-year-old fell in a pond on Thursday in a small enclosure.

Right after the fall Four Paws, a global animal welfare organization, recommended lifting Noor Jehan with a crane, ropes and belts. She has since been lying visibly weak with limited motion on a mound of sand, propped up against the only tree inside the enclosure.

